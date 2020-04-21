Severe thunderstorm threat in Northeast, storms may bring damaging winds to NYC and Philadelphia

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A cold front moving across the Northeast will bring the threat of severe thunderstorms to the region Tuesday, including potentially damaging wind gusts in the coronavirus outbreak's epicenter.

The severe weather is expected to arrive by Tuesday afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington D.C. to Boston, The Philadelphia and New York City areas also are at risk.

"We are watching the potential for severe weather today across two areas, one of them the Northeast," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said on "Fox & Friends." "From D.C. up toward Boston, we could see the potential for large hail, even damaging winds, perhaps even isolated tornadoes and then the other area, across the Southern Plains."

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM DANGERS: WHY YOU SHOULD TAKE WARNINGS SERIOUSLY

The primary threat from the storms in the Northeast will be damaging winds.

According to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the storms will develop around midday and move quickly to the coast.

Once storms move offshore Tuesday evening, wind advisories go into effect through Wednesday for wind gusts up to 50 mph in the Northeast.

Separate strong storms will develop Tuesday in the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, stretching into central Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado are possible in those areas.

WHERE DO TORNADOES HIT THE MOST IN THE US? HERE ARE THE TOP 5 STATES

According to the SPC, more than 36 million Americans are under the threat of severe weather Tuesday, including those in major cities like New York City, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City and Newark, N.J.

The threat of more widespread severe weather returns Wednesday to Oklahoma and Texas, stretching into the lower Mississippi River Valley to central and southern Arkansas, central and northern Louisiana, and Mississippi.

"Later on into tomorrow, we're going to deal with the threat for severe storms across some of the same areas that were hit hard over the last couple of weeks," Dean said on "Fox & Friends.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Areas from Dallas/Fort Worth and Oklahoma City eastward to Shreveport, La., and Jackson, Miss., may face hazards like large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, and isolated tornadoes.

Parts of Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and areas near the Gulf Coast in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia are expected to see several inches of rain through midweek.