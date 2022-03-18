Expand / Collapse search
Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

Snow, a wintry mix will impact the Midwest and Great Lakes

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week.  

MISSOURI INTERSTATE CRASH INVOLVING 40-50 VEHICLES RESULTS IN AT LEAST FIVE DEAD: REPORT

Gulf Coast severe storm threat

Gulf Coast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News )

Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday.  

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News )

Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible, so please stay alert to the latest forecast details.  

East Coast severe storm threat

East Coast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News )

Where cold air has settled in across the Midwest and Great Lakes, snow and a wintry mix will make travel difficult.  

Western snow potential

Western snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

Another cold front moves across the West Coast this weekend, bringing the next big storm to travel cross-country on Monday and Tuesday.  

U.S. severe weather set-up 

U.S. severe weather set-up  (Credit: Fox News )

Meanwhile, temperatures will be above average for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region, before the cold front forces temperatures down to more seasonal levels. 

