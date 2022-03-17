Missouri interstate crash involving 40-50 vehicles results in at least five dead: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least five people are dead after a crash involving 40-50 vehicles occurred on a Missouri interstate, according to reports.

The crash involving 40-50 vehicles happened on Missouri's Interstate 57 near Charleston on Thursday morning, according to KFVS 12.

Terry Parker, the Mississippi County coroner told the news outlet that five deaths have been confirmed.

DC RESTAURANT CRASH: 2 DEAD, SEVERAL INJURED AFTER CAR PLOWS INTO OUTDOOR SEATING AREA

Conditions at the time of the crash were foggy, according to Zach Bolden, director of the Mississippi County EMS. He said that someone likely hit their brakes and caused a chain reaction.

One person was airlifted from the location of the crash to a hospital.

GEORGIA CAR CRASH KILLS 4 AFTER HITTING SPEEDS OF UP TO 170 MPH: REPORT

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Interstate 57 was "completely blocked" near the crash, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

"Interstate 57 is completely blocked at the 13.4 mm due to a multiple tractor trailer crash and fire. Duration of closure is unknown at this time," the tweet reads.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Captain John Hotz, director of Public Information Division for the Missouri Highway Patrol, told the news outlet that multiple tractor-trailers were part of the incident.