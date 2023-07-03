Expand / Collapse search
Severe storm leaves 75,000 without power in St. Louis region, results in 2 fatalities

Nearly 75,000 people are still without power Monday morning after a weekend storm ripped through the St. Louis region, killing two people.

In St. Louis, a 33-year-old woman died in her parked car died when a tree fell on the vehicle. A 5-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon in his bedroom when a tree fell on his house in Jennings, Missouri, in St. Louis County.

The utility company Ameren said about 47,500 Missouri customers and 27,500 customers in Illinois remain without electricity two days after the storm that carried wind gusts of up to 70 mph. Heavy rains flooded roads and wind knocked down limbs and trees, and ripped the roof off of a furniture store.