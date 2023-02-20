Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Falling tree kills woman in SUV at California park, police say

Report came in at 2:50 p.m. Sunday; woman not identified

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A woman was killed Sunday in California after a park tree fell on an SUV she was in, police say.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue was called to Pearson Park around 2:50 p.m. for reports that a large tree had fallen on a car, FOX 11 Los Angeles states. 

The unidentified woman was found in the backseat of the SUV where the tree landed. Rescue teams reportedly tried to remove her from the car and render aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was the only person inside the vehicle at the time the tree fell, police said. She was at the California park with family members, although it is not known if any of them witnessed the accident.

  • CA tree on SUV one
    Image 1 of 3

    Crews were called to Pearson Park in Anaheim, Calif. around 2:50 p.m. Sunday. (FOX 11 Los Angeles SkyFOX)

  • CA tree on SUV three
    Image 2 of 3

    Woman killed by tree was reportedly the only one inside the SUV at the time.  (FOX 11 Los Angeles SkyFOX)

  • CA tree on SUV two
    Image 3 of 3

    A tree fell on a car at Pearson Park in Anaheim, Calif. Sunday, killing one woman. (FOX 11 Los Angeles SkyFOX)

"My heart, and the heart of our city, goes out to all impacted by Sunday’s tragedy at Pearson Park," Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken," said in a statement. "With sorrow and sympathy, our thoughts and prayers are with a family that has lost a loved one in this unthinkable time."

Crews worked into the evening to remove the tree, KABC reports.

It's unclear what caused the tree to fall.