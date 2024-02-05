Several migrants accused in beating of New York City police officers arrested in Phoenix

Several of the illegal immigrants suspected of beating New York City police officers were arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, Fox News confirmed Monday night.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement sources told Fox News that the migrants allegedly involved in the mob beating of NYPD officers were arrested Monday evening by ICE and Homeland Security Investigations at a Greyhound bus station in Phoenix.

The identities of the suspects arrested have not been released. There are also no further details on which migrants seen beating the officers were arrested on Monday.

NYC MIGRANTS ARRESTED FOR ASSAULTING POLICE FLEE TO CALIFORNIA UPON RELEASE: REPORT

Four migrants involved in the mob beating in New York were believed to be headed to California after the incident.

Darwin Andres Gomez, 19; Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19; Wilson Juarez, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24, fled for California after being released without bail. Jhoan Boada, 22; Jandry Barros, 21, and Yohenry Brito, 24, were later apprehended.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said at a news conference Friday that she wanted to speak with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg about why most of the suspects were released without bail. She said prosecutors should have sought to keep them behind bars.

DANIEL PENNY LAWYER BLASTS RELEASE OF MIGRANTS WHO ATTACKED NYPD OFFICERS WITHOUT BAIL: ‘VERY CONFOUNDING’

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Certainly an assault on a police officer is bail eligible," Hochul told reporters.

She added: "There are over 100 crimes that also can lead to deportation, and so that is also something I want to have a conversation with the district attorney about – his options here."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.