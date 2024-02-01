Illegal migrant flips middle fingers after being charged with attacking NYPD in Times Square

A violent illegal immigrant who was arrested for taking part in a mob attack on two NYPD officers flipped the bird at awaiting reporters as he was released from custody on Wednesday.

Jhoan Boada, 22, made the offensive double-handed signal after he was released from police custody on charges of assaulting a police officer and gang assault for the shocking beat down in Times Square on Saturday near a migrant shelter.

Boada didn’t appear bothered by the serious charges as he flipped his two middle fingers and smirked at reporters and photographers outside the Midtown South Precinct in Manhattan. He was wearing a black Los Angeles Lakers shirt and khakis leaving the precinct station, while he has a tattoo on his left forearm.

Boada and several other illegal immigrants attacked an NYPD officer and lieutenant just steps from the New Amsterdam theater — a popular destination among tourists. The caught-on-camera attack has sparked widespread condemnation.

Seven illegal immigrants have now been charged in relation to the attack.

Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21 and Yorman Reveron, 24 were charged earlier this week with a variety of charges, including assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital on Thursday that two migrants have also been arrested, bringing the total number of arrests to seven. Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21, were arrested and both charged with robbery and felony assault.

In the video, the NYPD asked the migrants to move, but a scuffle ensued as the officers were seen trying to subdue a person in a yellow jacket onto the ground.

One hooded suspect wearing a backpack can then be seen kicking one of the officers twice in the head as he grapples on the ground, while another suspect in a red top kicks him in the back.

As the struggle ensues, the suspect in the red jacket returns and kicks the other officer in the back.

Another hooded suspect wearing a backpack then arrives on the scene and takes a big swinging kick aimed at one of the officer's heads. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick.

The suspects are then seen running off. The unidentified officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. One officer sustained cuts to the face while the other had bruising to the body, according to sources.

The NYPD said it is still looking for at least two other suspects.

John Chell, the NYPD Chief of Patrol, labeled Saturday's attack as "reprehensible" while calling the suspects who punched and kicked the officers "cowards," during a Wednesday news conference.

"You saw the video," Chell said. "You have eight people attacking a lieutenant and a cop. Running up to them and trying to kick them in the face."

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.