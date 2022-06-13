Seventh Haitian Special Olympics delegate reported missing in Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A seventh adult associated with the Haitian delegation in Florida for the Special Olympics has gone missing, as authorities take a new look at what was first considered an "isolated incident."

In a statement Sunday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said he was requesting help locating 25-year-old Louis Jacques Wilguens.

He was last spotted wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics shirt with "Haiti" written on it getting off the bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wilguens was scheduled to fly back to Haiti on Sunday in the early morning and has not been seen since getting off the bus, according to the sheriff’s office.

6 MEMBERS OF HAITIAN SPECIAL OLYMPICS TEAM GO MISSING IN FLORIDA

Anyone who might make contact with Wilguens is asked to check his well-being and contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or by dialing 911 in reference to case #22I062366.

The development was revealed six days after the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on June 7 that it was actively investigating a missing persons’ case involving six members of the Haitian delegation participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games hosted in Orlando, Florida.

"We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics, and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners. At this time, we believe this is an isolated event and do not suspect foul play," the sheriff’s office said at the time.

The missing delegates were identified as 32-year-old Antoine Joseph Mithon, 20-year-old Nicholson Fontilus, 19-year-old Peter Mianovich Berlus, 18-year-old Anderson Petit-Frere, 24-year-old Steevenson Lacquet, and 18-year-old Oriol Jean.

They were all in the U.S. for a soccer competition and were last seen on June 6 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at 710 S. Victoria Way by the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Authorities said they all "turned in their room keys" and left behind personal items and bags.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Special Olympics organizers, five of the men are not Special Olympics athletes, and one is an adult with an intellectual disability, WKMG reported. It was not immediately clear what Wilguens' possible connection is to the team.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.