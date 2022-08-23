7-year-old boy among trio shot in Chicago drive-by

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 7-year-old boy was traveling in a car with two others on Monday night when the trio was shot during a drive-by.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. in the Englewood neighborhood, police said.

A 19-year-old man, 23-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were traveling in a vehicle westbound on 74th Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and fired shots, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

The boy, whose name is Jamari, was shot in the arm and taken to a children's hospital.

The boy's aunt says the trio was driving to get dinner when they came under fire.

"He's a baby. It's like there's no regard for life at this point," she said about all the children shot in Chicago recently. "Children used to be off limits. I mean, come on now."

The boy's mom was shot in the left hand and taken to the hospital in good condition.

The 19-year-old man was shot in the left leg and transported to the medical facility in good condition.

FOX 32 reports this incident involves the third child shot in a week on the city's South Side.

"Take the resources out from downtown put them all across the South Side where these babies are being shot at," Community activist Andrew Holmes said. "Do more than just run off at the mouth and point fingers."

The shooting is still under investigation.