6-year-old girl shot in Chicago — making her the 8th child victim in a week

At least the eighth child younger than 16 to be shot in Chicago this week

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias
A 6-year-old girl was injured after being shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday.

She is at least the eighth child younger than 16 to be shot in the city in a week, police told The Chicago Tribune. 

The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when she was reportedly shot in the arm.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

CHICAGO POLICE SAY FOUR TEENAGERS SHOT WHILE ON THE FRONT PORCH OF A HOUSE

Chicago police squad car

Chicago police squad car (.)

There are no suspects in custody, and police continue investigating.

Just days ago four teenagers were shot while standing on the front porch of a house in Chicago.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.