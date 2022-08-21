6-year-old girl shot in Chicago — making her the 8th child victim in a week

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old girl was injured after being shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Saturday.

She is at least the eighth child younger than 16 to be shot in the city in a week, police told The Chicago Tribune.

The girl was near the street on South Racine near West 72nd when she was reportedly shot in the arm.

She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, FOX 32 Chicago reports.

CHICAGO POLICE SAY FOUR TEENAGERS SHOT WHILE ON THE FRONT PORCH OF A HOUSE

There are no suspects in custody, and police continue investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just days ago four teenagers were shot while standing on the front porch of a house in Chicago.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.