Chicago
Published

Chicago crime: Michigan man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing boy, 6, in McDonald's bathroom stall

The suspect also allegedly battered a security guard at the Chicago McDonald's who tried to stop him from abusing the child

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Michigan man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy in a Chicago McDonald's restaurant, police said.

Bryan Sutton, 62, is a resident of Flint, Michigan. Sutton faces one felony count of kidnapping and another felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim under 13 years of age.

The alleged molestation took place in a bathroom at the McDonald’s location on North Clark street in Chicago - the former site of the Rock 'n' Roll McDonald's flagship restaurant.

Bryan Sutton, 62, allegedly battered a security guard after molesting the 6-year-old child.

Bryan Sutton, 62, allegedly battered a security guard after molesting the 6-year-old child. (Chicago Police Department)

The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A security guard responded to the incident.

CHICAGO CRIME: BOY, 6, SEXUALLY ABUSED IN MCDONALD'S BATHROOM STALL, POLICE SAY

Sutton allegedly battered the 61-year-old security guard. Police soon arrived and took the suspect, who reportedly resisted arrest, into custody.

6-YEAR-OLD GIRL SHOT IN CHICAGO — MAKING HER THE 8TH CHILD VICTIM IN A WEEK

McDonald's located on North Clark Street in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

McDonald's located on North Clark Street in Chicago's River North neighborhood. (Google Street View)

The 6-year-old victim was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, while the security guard did not require medical attention. 

No other details about the case or its investigation were made immediately available.