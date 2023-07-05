Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

Seperate Boston area shootings lead to 1 death, 7 injuries

MA police are actively investigating both shootings

Associated Press
Five people were wounded and two were arrested following a shooting early Wednesday in the Boston neighborhood of Mattapan, police said. One person was killed and two others injured in a separate shooting in Brockton, south of Boston.

In Boston, three of the five shooting victims were transported to hospitals, but none of the injuries were believed to be life threatening, officials said. Two people were arrested and two guns were recovered, but no one was charged in the shootings, said Boston police spokesperson Kim Tavares.

Both shootings happened at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Massachusetts Fox News graphic

Two shootings in the Boston area led to the death of a person and seven other injuries. Both shootings occurred around 2 a.m. on July 5, 2023.

In Brockton, one person was killed and two people injured, according to the Plymouth County district attorney.

Police were actively investigating both shootings.