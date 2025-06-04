Self-proclaimed Democratic 'super mayor' ordered to court as scandal-plagued tenure unravels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The self-described Chicago suburb "super mayor" is facing mounting legal woes after being ousted in a landslide election following a scandal-plagued time in office.

Former Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard, a Democrat, has been ordered to appear for a contempt hearing after she did not turn over public records from her time in office, according to WGN 9.

The Edgar County Watchdogs Inc. sued the Village of Dolton and the former mayor for failing to produce financial records after the administration allegedly disregarded Freedom of Information Act requests earlier this year.

'SUPER MAYOR’ TIFFANY HENYARD SKIPS DOLTON MEETINGS AS CONTROVERSIAL TENURE NEARS QUIET END

"The former mayor is about to find out if losing an election is enough to escape contempt of court," Edward "Coach" Weinhaus, attorney for Edgar County Watchdogs, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Henyard was previously held in contempt of court after she failed to turn over records from her time in office, directly dismissing state transparency laws for elected officials, WGN 9 reported.

"The massive public exposure given to the defendant that has brought Illinois corruption into the national public spotlight needs to be addressed immediately to save further harm to the state’s reputation," the complaint reportedly read.

FEDS SUBPOENA DOLTON, ILLINOIS RECORDS TIED TO OUSTED 'SUPER MAYOR' TIFFANY HENYARD'S BOYFRIEND

In a hearing last week, Henyard reportedly told the judge she was the "face" of the village but was not tasked with recordkeeping, according to WGN 9.

Henyard and the attorneys representing the Village of Dolton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Last month, Jason House was sworn in as the newly elected mayor of Dolton, ending Henyard’s tumultuous time in office. Henyard was also defeated by Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris in her bid for re-election as Thornton Township supervisor.

ILLINOIS 'SUPER MAYOR' CONDUCTED 'SYSTEMATIC' COVER-UP OF EXCESSIVE SPENDING, LIGHTFOOT INVESTIGATION FINDS

Henyard made national headlines in April 2024 after the FBI served subpoenas at Dolton Village Hall following corruption allegations against local officials, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

While Henyard was not charged, village trustees voted to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to lead an investigation into her administration, with the town meeting descending into chaos as supporters of Henyard clashed with her opponents following the decision.

Lightfoot reportedly discovered the village’s general fund fell from its initial $5.6 million balance to a $3.6 million deficit, with the local government’s credit card charges adding up to over $779,000 in 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, a federal subpoena was issued, coinciding with the day Henyard was defeated in the mayoral primary, FOX 32 reported. The filing relates to a development project involving land reportedly owned by Henyard’s boyfriend.

Henyard is reportedly scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.