SEE IT: Boat rage incident captured on Michigan lake, reports say

A Michigan man was arrested Saturday after a video captured a speed boat circling a larger boat on a lake before ramming into the back at a high speed, police said.

New Baltimore resident Timothy Kennedy, 39, was arrested shortly after the incident on charges of operating while intoxicated and malicious destruction of property, Detroit’s WXYZ reported.

A cell phone video shared on Facebook showed a man operating a speed boat while circling a couple on board a larger boat on Lake St. Clair in southeastern Michigan.

“He’s just being an a--,” a woman off-camera is heard saying while the speed boat circles around. “It’s OK, it’s OK.”

The speed boat then rams into the back of the larger boat at full speed. The woman is heard shrieking before telling the boat operator she’s going to call the police.

The operator appears to hang back for a moment before giving the couple a middle finger and speeding away.

Kennedy was arrested shortly after the video was taken, mlive.com reported. He was arraigned in court Monday and given a $5,000 bond, the report said. He is due back in court on July 15.

The couple, whose identity was not released, said they were not hurt but their boat was damaged. It was unclear what led up to the encounter.