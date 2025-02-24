Secretive US Space Force plane shares rare photo of Earth from orbit

The United States Space Force released a rare photo of its secretive X-37B space plane in orbit.

The image, shared on X by the agency, is the first-ever image that has been shown to the public from this mission.

The plane was launched on its seventh mission back in December 2023. However, very few details were ever made available about the goals of the mission.

"An X-37B onboard camera, used to ensure the health and safety of the vehicle, captures an image of Earth while conducting experiments in HEO in 2024," the United States Space Force wrote in a post on X.

"The X-37B executed a series of first-of-kind maneuvers, called aerobraking, to safely change its orbit using minimal fuel."

Since Dec. 28, 2023, the United States Space Force, supported by the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (DAF RCO), has conducted radiation effect experiments and has been testing Space Domain Awareness technologies in a Highly Elliptical Orbit, the agency said.

"We are excited to expand the envelope of the reusable X-37B’s capabilities, using the flight-proven service module and Falcon Heavy rocket to fly multiple cutting-edge experiments for the Department of the Air Force and its partners," Lt. Col. Joseph Fritschen, the X-37B Program Director, said in a previous statement.

Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations, previously praised the team and its efforts for the current mission.

"This first-of-a-kind maneuver from the X-37B is an incredibly important milestone for the United States Space Force as we seek to expand our aptitude and ability to perform in this challenging domain. The success is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the team."

Its previous flight, which was completed in 2022, set a new endurance record for the space plane, logging 908 days in orbit, according to Engagdet.

X-37B Mission 6 was the first mission to introduce a service module that expanded the capabilities of the spacecraft and allowed it to host more experiments than any of the previous missions.

It also deployed FalconSat-8, a small satellite developed by the U.S. Air Force Academy and sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory.

The Director of the DAF RCO, William D. Bailey, also praised the collaboration, noting, "The X-37B government and Boeing teams have worked together to produce a more responsive, flexible, and adaptive experimentation platform."

"The work they’ve done to streamline processes and adapt evolving technologies will help our nation learn a tremendous amount about operating in and returning from a space environment," Bailey said.

