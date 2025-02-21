Elon Musk calls for 'deorbiting' International Space Station to prioritize Mars missions

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk suggested that the International Space Station should be scrapped sooner rather than later.

"It is time to begin preparations for deorbiting the @Space_Station," he posted on Thursday. "It has served its purpose. There is very little incremental utility. Let’s go to Mars."

NASA announced last year that Musk's SpaceX had been tapped to make a de-orbit vehicle.

"As the agency transitions to commercially owned space destinations closer to home, it is crucial to prepare for the safe and responsible deorbit of the International Space Station in a controlled manner after the end of its operational life in 2030," the agency noted. "NASA announced SpaceX has been selected to develop and deliver the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle that will provide the capability to deorbit the space station and ensure avoidance of risk to populated areas."

In a post on Thursday, Musk suggested de-orbiting the space station even sooner.

"The decision is up to the President, but my recommendation is as soon as possible. I recommend 2 years from now," he noted.

Retired NASA astronaut and International Space Station Commander Leroy Chiao told "FOX & Friends" Friday that the space station is a "great research laboratory" and testing location for systems that will be needed to send humans to Mars.

"I absolutely agree that Mars is the next big goal," Chiao said. "That's a great goal…getting humans to Mars. But you know, the space station is a part of that."

Musk blasted former International Space Station Commander Andreas Mogensen of Denmark on Thursday after Mogensen rejected Musk's claim that two of the astronauts aboard the space station had been "left up there for political reasons" by the Biden administration.

"What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media," Mogensen wrote.

"SpaceX could have brought them back several months ago. I OFFERED THIS DIRECTLY to the Biden administration and they refused. Return WAS pushed back for political reasons. Idiot," Musk fired back.