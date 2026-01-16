Secret Service aware after Iranian state TV airs Trump threat featuring photo of Butler assassination attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iranian state television aired a vile threat against President Donald Trump earlier this week, referencing the 47th president's near assassination while on the campaign trail in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024.

The clip showed a sign held by a demonstrator at a pro-Iranian regime gathering. The sign featured a now-iconic photo of Trump, standing on stage with a bloodied ear after being grazed by a bullet at the Butler campaign stop, while Secret Service agents rushed to his aid.

The caption below the photo, written in Farsi, said, "This time, it (the bullet) won't miss," according to i24 news correspondent Amachia Stein, who posted a screenshot of the television clip on his X account.

The Secret Service confirmed that it is aware of the photo.

At the Pennsylvania rally, Trump turned his head a split-second before the bullet struck him, avoiding what could have been a deadly shot. In defiance of his protective detail, he stood up and raised his fist, yelling, "Fight, fight, fight," before being scuttled off the stage.

The threat comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran, and as the Iranian people rise up against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's brutal regime.

The protests stemmed from the cloistered Middle Eastern country's economic crisis, which has become increasingly dire as the value of the Rial, Iran's currency, has plummeted.

The regime has cracked down hard on the protesters, with state-sanctioned killings estimated to be in the thousands.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency announced that 1,847 of the dead were protesters and 135 were members of Iran’s security forces. Other reports say the death toll is more than 3,000 people, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has been weighing military action to stop the slaughter of civilians.

"I have canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," Trump posted to Truth Social Tuesday.

At least one U.S. aircraft carrier has been moved to the region, military sources told Fox News Digital. Those same sources said missile defense systems are expected to be deployed in the region to protect U.S. and allied military bases.

On Thursday afternoon, Trump told the media that "very important sources on the other side" informed him that Iran has halted the execution of protesters, but said he is keeping an eye on the situation.

As for whether military action is imminent, Trump remained noncommittal, reiterating that he is monitoring the situation.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.