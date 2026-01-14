Trump told Iran has halted killings amid mounting protest pressure

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon from the Oval Office that he learned the killing in Iran has ended.

"We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it's stopped and stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump said. "So, I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about."

Trump made the announcement during a bill-signing ceremony in the Oval Office focused on ending an Obama-era policy barring public schools participating in the National School Lunch Program from offering whole and 2% milk to students.

Trump said he was informed by "very important sources on the other side, and they've said the killing is stopped. And the executions won't take place." He did not divulge additional details.

FREED IRANIAN PRISONER SAYS ‘IN TRUMP, THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC HAS MET ITS MATCH’

"We're going to watch and see what the process is. But we were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on," Trump said when asked if military action was off the table considering the update.

Iran's citizens have taken to the streets in mass protests against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime in recent weeks, with reports claiming thousands of people have been killed as the regime cracks down on the protests. The protests come as the nation faces unrest over economic grievances and political repression.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency announced that 1,847 of the dead were protesters and 135 were members of Iran’s security forces. Other reports say the death toll is more than 3,000 people, Fox News Digital previously reported.

Iran’s judiciary had signaled a rapid crackdown, The Associated Press reported, with top judicial officials talking about fast-tracking trials for those arrested, a move that has raised alarms among rights groups about the risk of harsh sentences, including executions.

"But that's just gotten to me, some information, that the killing has stopped," Trump said. "That the executions have stopped and not going to have an execution, which a lot of people were talking about for the last couple of days. Today was going to be the day of execution."

FETTERMAN 'OPEN' TO MORE US STRIKES ON IRAN AS REGIME 'SLAUGHTERING THOUSANDS'

Trump and the administration have offered support to the protesters, including Trump calling on them to "take over" the country's institutions on Tuesday while canceling all meetings with the regime.

"I have canceled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," Trump posted to Truth Social Tuesday.

SOME US MILITARY PERSONNEL TOLD TO LEAVE MIDDLE EAST BASES, US OFFICIAL CONFIRMS

The White House confirmed Monday that Trump was considering bombing Iran if the killings and unrest didn't end, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said diplomacy remains Trump’s first option.

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Islamic Republic of Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations for additional comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

The protests are viewed as the most severe since 2022, when thousands took to the streets nationwide after the killing of a woman by the country's morality police.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy and Gregory Norman-Diamon contributed to this report.