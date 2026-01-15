Lindsey Graham calls for US to use 'any means necessary' to stop the people behind the killing of Iranians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina declared in a Wednesday post on X that the U.S. should utilize "any means necessary" to stop the individuals "responsible for killing" Iranians.

"People often ask me what should we do next when it comes to the murderous, religious Nazi regime in Iran. It’s pretty simple. Stand by the protesters demanding an end to their oppression. But it’s going to take more than standing by them. We must stop those who are responsible for killing the people by any means necessary ASAP. Make The Iranian People Safe Again," the hawkish lawmaker said in the post on X.

Protesters in the Islamic Republic of Iran have been met with a deadly crackdown.

"We have been informed by very important sources on the other side, and they've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place," President Donald Trump said on Wednesday afternoon, noting, "we've been told on good authority. And I hope it's true."

But in a Wednesday night post on X, Graham said, "Every indication that I’ve seen says that the Iranian regime’s killing of protestors is still very much in full swing. The death toll is mounting by the hour. Hoping that help is on the way."

President Trump has been declaring his support for Iranian dissidents and promising that help is coming.

"Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY. MIGA!!!" the U.S. commander in chief declared in a Tuesday Truth Social post, using an acronym to abbreviate the phrase "Make Iran Great Again."

Graham, an advocate for U.S. intervention against the Iranian regime, shared a screenshot of the president's post and discussed the issue.

"The tipping point of this long journey will be President Trump’s resolve. No boots on the ground, but unleashing holy hell -- as he promised -- on the regime that has trampled every red line. A massive wave of military, cyber and psychological attacks is the meat and bones of ‘help is on the way,’" Graham declared in the post.

"What am I looking for? Destroy the infrastructure that allows the massacre and slaughter of the Iranian people, and take down the leaders responsible for the killing," he noted.