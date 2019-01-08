Second man charged with capital murder of Jazmine Barnes, 7

A second suspect has been charged with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes, a 7-year-old who police say was killed in a case of mistaken identity.

Larry Woodruffe, 24, was charged Tuesday in connection with Barnes' death on Dec. 30, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was initially charged with felony drug possession pending further investigation.

Another suspect, Eric Black Jr., 20, was previously charged with capital murder after he allegedly confessed to taking part in the shooting.

Investigators allege Woodruffe was the gunman and Black the getaway driver. The duo — both men were both taken into custody on Saturday — were identified as suspects "based on a tip," officials said.

Barnes was in a car with her mother and her three sisters as they were leaving a Walmart parking lot in Houston late last month. They were fired upon and Barnes was fatally hit; her mother, 30-year-old LaPorsha Washington, was injured.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that it suspects the shooting arose out of a case of mistaken identity.

"All evidence gathered so far in the Jazmine Barnes Homicide case supports investigators’ strong belief that she and her family were innocent victims," the sheriff's office tweeted early Sunday.