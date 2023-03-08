Second hiker collapses, dies on trail at Big Bend National Park in Texas in matter of weeks

A 64-year-old woman collapsed and died on a trial at Big Bend National Park in Texas on Monday, the second hiker to die at the park in three weeks, officials said.

Park Rangers responded around 2:45 p.m.to a call about a woman who was unresponsive on the Hot Springs Canyon Trail, the National Park Service said.

The rangers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent reached the woman by 3:30 p.m. and immediately began CPR, according to officials. However, the attempts to revive the hiker were unsuccessful.

Officials did not immediately release the woman’s identity or cause of death.

The Hot Springs Trail takes hikers above the Rio Grande for 3 miles of rugged desert and cliffs. Officials say this trail is dangerous to trek in the afternoon heat because there is no shade or water.

On Monday, the Weather Channel reported that the high temperature at the park was 85 degrees.

"Big Bend National Park staff and our partners are saddened by this loss," said Acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. "While we can’t conclude that weather was a factor in this incident, March reminds us that the beauty of Spring often brings dangerously hot temperatures to Big Bend. Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the hiker’s family and friends."

The woman was the second hiker to collapse and die at the park in recent weeks.

On Feb. 18, a 56-year-old man died after experiencing chest pains around 1:15 p.m. while trekking across the Pinnacles Trail with a scout troop, park officials said at the time.

Friends hiking with the man performed CPR with the help of bystanders until park rangers arrived with an automated external defibrillator. The attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.