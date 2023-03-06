Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California mom killed by falling tree on hike with son’s Boy Scout troop: report

Mother killed on trail in Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California mother was killed Sunday when a tree fell on her during a hike with her son’s Boy Scout troop, according to officials and local reports.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on a trail in Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino, the Santa Clara County Fire Department said. First responders rendered medical aid, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

A witness told to FOX2 KTVU that bystanders had rushed to lift the fallen tree off the woman’s body before rescuers arrived.

"We lifted it a little bit enough so that there was a clearance," said Surya, a witness who wanted his last name withheld. "And then we put a rock underneath so that it wasn’t touching the body. That was the best we could do."

TEEN HIKERS STRANDED IN CALIFORNIA SNOWSTORM FOR DAYS HUDDLED TOGETHER TO SURVIVE, AUTHORITIES SAY

The tree fell on top of the woman around 10 a.m. Sunday at Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino, California, authorities said.

The tree fell on top of the woman around 10 a.m. Sunday at Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino, California, authorities said. (Santa Clara County Fire Department)

The woman’s 17-year-old had son refused to leave her side and waited for rescuers to arrive.

Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite medical efforts.

Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite medical efforts. (FOX2 KTVU)

The Silicon Valley-Monterey Bay Council of the Boy Scouts confirmed to the station in a statement that woman was the mother of one of the scouts and had been participating in a planned hike at the park.

Rancho San Antonio Park is a 165-acre county park with 24 trails.

Rancho San Antonio Park is a 165-acre county park with 24 trails. (FOX2 KTVU)

CALIFORNIAN WRITES ‘HELP US!!’ IN SNOW AS WINTER STORM COULD STRAND RESIDENTS FOR A WEEK

Local authorities told the station that trees often fall during this time of year due to saturated soil, noting the recent snowfall in the area.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, park rangers are continuing to investigate what caused the tree to fall.