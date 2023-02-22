Expand / Collapse search
Camping-Hiking
Published

Man dies hiking in Texas national park after experiencing chest pains

The man was hiking with a scout troop at Big Bend National Park

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
A 56-year-old man died over the weekend while hiking in a Texas national park.

On Saturday afternoon at around 1:15 p.m. local time, the Big Bend National Park Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance on the Pinnacles Trail. 

The hiker was experiencing chest pains. He was hiking with a scout troop. 

PROLIFIC YOSEMITE CLIMBER ZACH MILLIGAN, WHO LIVED IN CAVE, DIES IN FALL ON CANADIAN ROCKIES: REPORTS

An entrance sign for Big Bend National Park at Maverick Junction

An entrance sign for Big Bend National Park at Maverick Junction ((Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

Friends who were there with the man immediately began CPR and continued with the assistance of bystanders and park volunteers. 

ROMANCE AUTHOR MISSING DAYS AFTER LEADING POLICE ON CHASE THROUGH GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK: COPS

A road sign in Texas' Big Bend National Park

A road sign in Texas' Big Bend National Park ((Photo by: Francesco Emilio Tomasinelli Scoti/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images))

Rangers arrived on the scene with an automated external defibrillator. However, attempts to revive the hiker were unsuccessful.

Big Bend National Park in Texas

Big Bend National Park in Texas (David Kozlowski / Contributor via Getty Images)

"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," acting Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman said in a statement. "Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker’s family and friends."

