Seattle police arrest burglary suspect found chugging gasoline in victim's garage, bodycam video shows

Seattle police breached door of home to protect teen girl alone inside

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Seattle burglary suspect found guzzling gasoline in garage of home, police say Video

Seattle burglary suspect found guzzling gasoline in garage of home, police say

Seattle police responded to a home where a 17-year-old girl was home alone, and found a burglary suspect in the garage chugging a gasoline can, authorities said. (Credit: Seattle Police Department)

A burglary suspect in Seattle was found guzzling gasoline inside the garage of a victim after officers broke through the home’s front door to protect a 17-year-old girl who was alone inside, authorities said Wednesday.

The father of the teen called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Friday to report that his daughter alerted him about a man with a wooden stick trying to break into their home in the 8400 block of 5th Avenue Southwest, Seattle police said.

When officers arrived, the teen was too afraid to answer the door and let them inside, according to the department.

When officers heard "loud banging noises" coming from inside the home, police said they busted through the front door out of "fear for the life safety" of the teen girl and began a search. 

police at front door of home

The teen girl was too afraid to answer the door for responding officers, officials said. The officers breached the door after hear loud noises and fearing for the girl's safety. (Seattle Police Department)

Officers found the suspect first inside the homeowner’s car parked in the garage. The suspect was seen holding a gas can and a hammer in his lap.

suspect drinking from gas can inside car

The suspect refused to obey officers' commands to leave the vehicle and instead began to guzzle gasoline from a can, authorities said. (Seattle Police Department)

Footage from an officer-worn bodycam shows the suspect refusing to obey commands to exit the vehicle and instead beginning to drink from the gas can.

The suspect chugged gasoline as officers yelled multiple commands for him to leave the car, the video shows. The officers then broke the driver side window and pulled the man out from the driver seat.

Outside the car, the suspect continued to resist officers but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

police taking suspect into custody

The 40-year-old suspect resisted officers but was eventually taken into custody, authorities said. (Seattle Police Department)

Once the suspect was in custody and being treated at the scene, officers found the teen girl on the second floor of the home and escorted her out to safety. 

The suspect, only identified as a 40-year-old male, was arrested for residential burglary and booked into King County Jail.