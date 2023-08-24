Expand / Collapse search
Mass shooting at historic California biker bar leaves 3 dead, 6 injured; suspect also dead

The deadly shooting took place at Cook's Corner biker bar in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County, California

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Individuals behind mass shootings likely 'isolated, disconnected': Dr. Kevin Gilliland Video

Individuals behind mass shootings likely 'isolated, disconnected': Dr. Kevin Gilliland

Retired NYPD inspector Paul Mauro and clinical psychologist Dr. Kevin Gilliland weigh in on the mental health crisis in the U.S. amid recent mass shootings on 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy.'

A mass shooting at a southern California biker bar Wednesday evening left at least four dead, including the shooter, and multiple others injured.

Gunfire erupted at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 11 LA reported. Details surrounding what prompted the shooting have not yet been released.

CALIFORNIA STORE OWNER SHOT DEAD AFTER ALLEGED DISPUTE OVER GAY PRIDE FLAG: POLICE

Aerial view of Cook's Corner bar

A mass shooting at Cook's Corner in southern California left 3 people dead and 6 others injured. The suspect was also killed. (FOX 11 LA)

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene and six others were taken to hospitals for treatment, the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 9:01 p.m. local time. Five of the six injured were being treated for gunshot wounds.

The shooter, who has not been identified, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office noted that an "officer-involved shooting" took place during the response and no deputies were injured.

Police response to mass shooting

Dozens of police officers and fire department crews responded to a deadly mass shooting at Cook's Corner biker bar in Orange County, California. (FOX 11 LA)

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom wrote on X the governor is "monitoring the shooting" and "coordinating with local officials as more details become available."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.