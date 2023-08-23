Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia

Off-duty corrections officer turns tables on would-be carjacker, shoots him at Philadelphia gas station

35-year-old female victim in stable condition after also suffering gunshot wound

By Stephen Sorace
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

An off-duty correctional officer traded gunfire with a would-be carjacker who threw her to the ground at a gas station in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The 35-year-old female victim was pumping gas for her 2018 black BMW just after 10:30 p.m. in North Philadelphia when the 22-year-old Black male suspect approached her at gunpoint and demanded her keys, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

The suspect then grabbed the victim in "a bear hug" from behind, and a struggle ensued, Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX29 Philadelphia.

Police said the suspect pulled the victim from the car and brought her to the ground.

gas station where shootout occurred

(FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

The victim then drew her own handgun, and the pair started shooting at each other, according to authorities.

evidence markers on ground

(FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Officers on patrol heard the gunshots and rushed to the gas station, where they found the suspect lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered from underneath him.

The victim was found inside the gas station with at least one gunshot wound.

officers investigating gas station scene

(FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

Both the victim and the suspect were rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police told the station that officers had detained the suspect at the hospital.

No additional details were immediately available as police continue to investigate the shooting.