Seattle police arrest 2 teens accused of hitting pedestrians with cars in November 2023

Two teenagers were arrested in Washington on Thursday more than two months after they allegedly targeted two pedestrians with a car on separate occasions, according to police.

In a news release Thursday, the Seattle Police Department said a detective and officers with the Community Response Group arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl in Snohomish County shortly after 11 a.m. in connection with the Nov. 26, 2023, incidents.

Details related to suspects' identities were not released because of their ages.

Seattle police released footage on Dec. 8 of the vehicular assaults in search of the suspects, prompting both victims, who suffered serious injuries, to contact authorities.

After spending "countless hours" working to identify the suspects allegedly involved in the crimes, Seattle police said officers were able to gather the evidence needed to arrest the boy and the girl.

Police were also able to recover the vehicles used in the assaults, which were determined to be stolen.

The teenagers arrested were allegedly involved in two separate incidents involving two vehicles intentionally striking pedestrians in North Seattle on Nov. 26.

At 1:50 a.m., surveillance footage showed a vehicle purposely hitting a woman on North 107th Street west of Aurora Avenue North. Cellphone video discovered by detectives allegedly revealed someone in the car saying "hit this b---h" before the woman was mowed down, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The people in the car can be heard laughing in the video as they drive off.

A similar incident took place at an undetermined time on the same day in the 9600 block of Aurora Avenue North. Seattle police said cellphone video of the incident shows the driver targeting a person walking in the bus lane before striking them from behind, sending them flying over the hood of the car.

"Based on the speed of the impact, it is likely that the victims suffered serious injury," Seattle police said in December.

The two teenagers were both charged with investigation of assault, possession of a stolen vehicle and hit-and-run with injuries.

They were taken into custody without incident and booked at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.