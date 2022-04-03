Seattle museum summer camp teaches 12-year-olds 'the art of drag'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Seattle museum is hosting a summer camp for kids as young as 12-years-old that encourages them to find their "drag personas."

The event, titled "Drag-tastic Summer Camp: The Art of Drag," is being offered by the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington, and states that individuals ages 12 to 18 years old can attend.

The week-long camp will give individuals ages 12 to 18 the chance to "investigate drag history," while also creating drag "personas."

"Calling all current and future kings and queens! Explore self-expression in MoPOP’s week-long, drag-tastic summer camp! Led by Seattle performer Joshua Hancock, you’ll investigate drag history and work together with local artists to create your own personas," the event description states.

As part of the event, participants will also choose a drag name, learn "hair and makeup techniques," as well as developing "your character’s stage presence."

At the end of the camp, participants will get to "celebrate" the new "drag personas with a private showcase."

The cost to attend the camp is $370 until May 31, then rises to $400 for the week-long camp.