Seattle man arrested on suspicion of making bomb threat, claiming explosives planted at police precinct in Portland

Charges carry up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine if Tornow is convicted

By Nick Givas | Fox News
A Seattle man was arrested on Wednesday for threatening to destroy a police precinct in Portland, Ore., and also stands accused of using an online communication system to claim he'd planted explosives inside the building.

U.S. Attorney Brian Moran announced the charges against the 36-year-old suspect, Kyle Robert Tornow, who appeared in U.S. District Court following his arrest, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Case files state Tornow allegedly used the city Police TrackIT system to send a message, claiming he'd planted a bomb at one of the nearby police precincts.

He used the alias TORNOW and claimed to have set a device that was “undetectable” to canine units. He also claimed if he was caught that, “others will take my place and immediately detonate the bomb.”

The message said it was a “felony threat” and needed to be taken “seriously to avoid death.”

FBI agents traced the communications back to Tornow and were able to make an arrest without incident on Monday morning.

The charges carry up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine if he is convicted.

The case is still being investigated by the FBI and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Woods.

