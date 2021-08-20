Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Seattle
Published

Seattle couple in deadly confrontation at homeless encampment will likely not face charges: report

Two men from the encampment have been arrested for attacking the car that had a 2-week-old baby inside, report says

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Seattle couple seen in a violent confrontation with a group from a homeless encampment in the city will likely not face charges after fatally running over a man who joined in the attack on their car, a report said.

Jason Rantz, a host on KTTH 770/94.5FM, posted a graphic video of the assault on Twitter. The couple appears to engage in a verbal dispute that escalates and shows the driver of the car hit at least once with a wood stick. When the couple enters the car, several members of the group begin whaling on the car's windows with long pieces of wood and a machete.

The car could be seen doing circles around the group and then speeds off-- but not before hitting one of the people surrounding the car, killing them.

KIRO7 reported that two men from the encampment have been arrested for attacking the car that had a 2-week-old baby inside. The report said the couple went to the encampment in South Lake Union to find stolen items after a recent burglary. Prosecutors told the station that they do not expect charges for the couple. The report said the incident occurred on July 27. (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police told the station that the couple was immediately attacked upon their arrival at the camp. The two men who were arrested have extensive criminal histories, the report said. One nearby business owner said the camp is a danger to the community.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money