Search for missing Oregon hiker and her dogs suspended over 'weather conditions, likelihood of survivability'

Authorities have suspended a search in Oregon for a missing 61-year-old hiker and her two dogs, citing "weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability."

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says an "active missing person investigation" remains ongoing for Susan Lane-Fournier, who vanished last week while hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs in the Green Canyon Way Trail area near Welches, a resort town located outside Mt. Hood.

"Based on weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field," the sheriff’s office said late Tuesday.

"From Saturday through Tuesday, dozens of search volunteers, drone teams, and air-scent and trailing K9s spent more than 800 search hours looking for Ms. Lane-Fournier. While search and rescue operations have concluded, the case remains open," they added.

A search of more than 100 miles of trails in the Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness – which at one point involved 37 searchers, two drone teams and two U.S. Forest Service snowmobilers – turned up no signs of Lane-Fournier.

Investigators are now working to establish a timeline leading up to the Brightwood resident’s disappearance.

Lane-Fournier is about 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has reddish-brown hair.

"Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to locate Ms. Lane-Fournier at her residence on November 22 after her employer reported that she had missed work. The next day, a community member reported seeing Susan’s white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along E. Salmon River Road near the Green Canyon Way Trail south of Welches," according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

"Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw Susan Lane-Fournier before her disappearance or who has information about her whereabouts the week leading up to her disappearance," the sheriff's office said.