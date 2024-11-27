Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon

Search for missing Oregon hiker and her dogs suspended over 'weather conditions, likelihood of survivability'

Susan Lane-Fournier reported missing last Friday after failing to show up for work, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities have suspended a search in Oregon for a missing 61-year-old hiker and her two dogs, citing "weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability." 

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says an "active missing person investigation" remains ongoing for Susan Lane-Fournier, who vanished last week while hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs in the Green Canyon Way Trail area near Welches, a resort town located outside Mt. Hood. 

"Based on weather conditions and the likelihood of survivability, the decision was made to suspend operations after all four volunteer search teams returned from the field," the sheriff’s office said late Tuesday. 

"From Saturday through Tuesday, dozens of search volunteers, drone teams, and air-scent and trailing K9s spent more than 800 search hours looking for Ms. Lane-Fournier. While search and rescue operations have concluded, the case remains open," they added. 

OREGON HIKER, 61, VANISHES WITH HER 2 DOGS 

Susan Lane-Fournier and dogs

Susan Lane-Fournier and the Malinois-mix dogs she is believed to have vanished with, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

A search of more than 100 miles of trails in the Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness – which at one point involved 37 searchers, two drone teams and two U.S. Forest Service snowmobilers – turned up no signs of Lane-Fournier.  

Investigators are now working to establish a timeline leading up to the Brightwood resident’s disappearance. 

EXPERIENCED OREGON HIKER FOUND DEAD IN MOUNT HOOD NATIONAL FOREST FOLLOWING EXTENSIVE SEARCH 

Search for Susan Lane-Fournier

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the search for Susan Lane-Fournier has covered more than 100 miles of trails in the Oregon wilderness. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

Lane-Fournier is about 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 150 pounds and has reddish-brown hair.  

"Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to locate Ms. Lane-Fournier at her residence on November 22 after her employer reported that she had missed work. The next day, a community member reported seeing Susan’s white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along E. Salmon River Road near the Green Canyon Way Trail south of Welches," according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.   

Susan Lane-Fournier missing

An "active missing person investigation" remains open for Susan Lane-Fournier, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who saw Susan Lane-Fournier before her disappearance or who has information about her whereabouts the week leading up to her disappearance," the sheriff's office said.  

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.