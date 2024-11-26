Expand / Collapse search
Oregon hiker, 61, vanishes with her 2 dogs

Susan Lane-Fournier disappeared Friday in an area near Mt. Hood, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says

An extensive search was underway Tuesday in Oregon for a 61-year-old woman who vanished while hiking with her two dogs, authorities say.

Susan Lane-Fournier of Brightwood was reported missing Friday after she failed to show up for work, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators believe she disappeared while hiking with her two large Malinois-mix dogs in the Green Canyon Way Trail area near Welches, a resort town located outside of Mt. Hood. 

A search of more than 100 miles of trails in the Salmon-Huckleberry Wilderness – which has involved 37 searchers, two drone teams and two U.S. Forest Service snowmobilers – has so far turned up no signs of Lane-Fournier. 

Susan Lane-Fournier and dogs

Susan Lane-Fournier and the Malinois-mix dogs she is believed to have vanished with, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

"Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to locate Ms. Lane-Fournier at her residence on November 22 after her employer reported that she had missed work. The next day, a community member reported seeing Susan’s white 1992 Ford F-250 parked along E. Salmon River Road near the Green Canyon Way Trail south of Welches," according to the sheriff’s office.  

"This discovery prompted Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue deputies to mobilize volunteers with Clackamas Search and Rescue to assist in searching for Ms. Lane-Fournier," it added. 

Search for Susan Lane-Fournier

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says the search for Lane-Fournier has covered more than 100 miles of trails in the Oregon wilderness. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Lane-Fournier is about 5-foot-2, weighs 150 pounds and has reddish-brown hair. 

Oregon forest

The area of Oregon near Mt. Hood where Lane-Fournier is believed to have vanished. (Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)

"Although she is familiar with the area, it is not known if Ms. Lane-Fournier was prepared to stay out overnight," they also said. "Temperatures in the area have dropped into the 30s with light rain." 

