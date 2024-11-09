Experienced Oregon hiker found dead in Mount Hood National Forest following extensive search

An experienced hiker who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead in Mount Hood National Forest in Oregon on Friday, officials said.

The hiker, last heard from at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, was only expected to go on a day hike and wasn’t carrying overnight gear.

The hiker’s family reported the 33-year-old missing at 7:30 that evening, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

County search teams were mobilized and rescuers quickly found the hiker’s tracks in the snow near the Paradise Park Trail, southeast of Portland.

The hiker’s body was found just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday near Hidden Lake Trail.

Officials said the hiker will be identified pending notification of the family.

"At this time, the Sheriff’s Office does not believe this death appears suspicious," the department said.

The release added, "The Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue investigating to determine the cause of death."

At the end of October, a 24-year-old Texas hiker was also found dead in Big Bend National Park.

That hiker was found along the Marufo Vega Trail, a 14-mile loop that twists through rugged desert and rocky cliffs, the National Park Service said.

"Big Bend National Park staff and partners are saddened by this loss," said Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. "Our entire park family extends condolences to the hiker’s family and friends."

