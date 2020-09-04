Gov. Cuomo orders NY schools to report coronavirus cases daily

New York educators will be required to report the number of COVID-19 cases in each school every day, starting next week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The data will be forwarded to the Department of Health starting Sept. 8 and uploaded to a public database, according to Cuomo's announcement. The new online dashboard will begin posting data on Sept. 9, and school districts must provide a link to it on their websites.

Cuomo says the data will keep parents and teachers who are "understandably concerned about schools reopening" informed about what's happening as they embark on the first semester back since the pandemic shuttered much of the nation in March.

"Many of the school districts have testing protocols that will be in place as part of their plans, but as I've said from the beginning, those plans are only as good as their implementation," Cuomo said.

Although some reopenings -- including in America’s largest school system -- have been delayed in recent weeks to give teachers and principals more time to prepare, Cuomo gave schools the green light to bring children back to classrooms for the start of the school year in early August.

His decision allows schools to offer at least some days of in-person classes, alongside remote learning. Students will be required to wear masks throughout each school day.

The reopening has faced opposition from New York teachers’ unions who have since argued that just one positive case of COVID-19 should prompt an “immediate closure."

