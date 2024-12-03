Savage killer captured in Mexico after TikTok video helps reveal his location: police

St. Petersburg, Florida police said a man who shot and killed his estranged girlfriend at a cemetery in front of her two children in 2021 was taken into custody in Mexico after a TikTok video led to someone reporting his whereabouts.

St. Petersburg Police Department Chief Anthony Hollaway announced that after three and a half years of searching for Benjamin Robert Williams, also known as "Bambi", he was locked up in the Pinellas County Jail.

The 41-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse, police said.

"Thanks to the dedication of St. Petersburg Police detectives and the invaluable support of the U.S. Marshals and the ATF, a dangerous criminal was captured, bringing justice to the victim's family," Holloway said. "While nothing can restore the life of a beloved daughter and mother to two young children, we hope this offers them some long-overdue peace and closure."

Police allege that on July 31, 2021, Williams convinced his estranged girlfriend, Joana Peca, to meet him at a cemetery on 60th Street North in St. Petersburg, so he could see his infant son.

When she arrived, Peca sat in the van while holding their baby. Williams then allegedly shot Peca multiple times in the face and killed her, police said. Peca’s other child was in the backseat of the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and neither child was physically harmed.

Officers responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. that evening and found Peca dead inside her car, department spokesperson Sandra Bentil previously told Fox News.

After the incident, police obtained an arrest warrant for Williams. Investigators from several agencies were also able to offer a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

Williams was also featured on the show, "In Pursuit with John Walsh" in 2022, yet Williams remained on the loose.

But last week, someone watched a TikTok post containing a shared local news story about the shooting. Above the video, the poster wrote, "Manhunt for man who killed girlfriend while holding her 4-month-old baby."

After watching the video, the person contacted the St. Petersburg Police Department with a tip that Williams was living in Mexico.

Investigators contacted the U.S. Marshals Service, who were able to take Williams into custody and return him to the U.S.

He was picked up from Miami and transported to the Pinellas County Jail where he remains in custody without bond.

TikTok did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

Jail records show Williams has been arrested in Pinellas County about 40 times since 2007. He has been charged in the past with drug possession, tampering with evidence, aggravated battery, armed robbery, grand theft and resisting arrest.