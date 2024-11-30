Florida grandfather, 71, fatally shot by neighbor during noise dispute; suspected gunman claims self-defense

A 71-year-old Florida man was allegedly shot to death by his neighbor on Thanksgiving Day while the two were engaged in a dispute, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Hureleyon McLean, 71, went downstairs to talk to his Lauderdale Lakes neighbor who had left a note complaining his music was too loud on the holiday, McLean’s widow Rose told WTVJ.

"I heard it, and I just flew to the door," she said of the gunshot. "When I look out, my husband was laying face down in the blood."

The unnamed alleged shooter is claiming self-defense in the incident, the sheriff's office said. No charges have been filed.

"My husband didn’t have any weapons. My husband didn’t even have a knife on him," Rose told the station, claiming the suspect threatened her after he shot her husband.

Rose said they had been planning on celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends that day when the unthinkable happened.

"He wasn’t sorry," she told WSVN of the shooter. "He was just standing, looking at me with his gun in his hand the same way. And I go up to him and say, ‘Why did you shoot my husband? Why?’ And he said to me if I didn’t shut my mouth, he would shoot me, too."

McLean’s pastor was in shock about the shooting.

"It’s crazy how mankind has gotten to a place where we don’t honor life like we should honor," Tracy McCloud told WSVN. "Who would have thought something tragic like this would happen?"

Hureleyon was a father to two sons and a grandfather.

"Anywhere he is, I’m always with him," Rose told WSVN. "We’re like a team together. For him to be taken away like this — trust me, it’s very hard."

Police said the Broward County State Attorney's Office will determine if criminal charges will be filed after an investigation.