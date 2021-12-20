Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Saudi Arabian 'potential terrorist' nabbed at US-Mexico border; Ties to 'Yemeni subjects of interest, feds say

Saudi man, 21, was photographed wearing 'Central Oneida County Volunteer' jacket

Bill Melugin
By Bill Melugin , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A "potential terrorist" with links to a number of "Yemeni subjects of interest" was captured in Arizona late last week after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Border Patrol officials announced Monday.

The 21-year-old man was apprehended Thursday night entering the U.S. from Mexico through Yuma, Arizona, according to a tweet from Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. He appears to have been wearing a jacket emblazoned with an American flag patch and another that stated: "Central Oneida County Volunteer."

ROCKETS FIRED TOWARD US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD; ONE SHOT DOWN, OTHER MISSES

The man is allegedly from Saudi Arabia and "is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking to Fox News on Monday morning, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps Chief Thomas Meyers said the man, whose identity has not been released, has no affiliation with the New York-based group. Meyers added that he does not know who the man is or how he acquired one of the jackets, which is outdated from the version the ambulance corps now uses. 

Bill Melugin currently serves as a national correspondent for FOX News Channel based out of the Los Angeles bureau.

Your Money