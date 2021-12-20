Saudi Arabian 'potential terrorist' nabbed at US-Mexico border; Ties to 'Yemeni subjects of interest, feds say

A "potential terrorist" with links to a number of "Yemeni subjects of interest" was captured in Arizona late last week after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Border Patrol officials announced Monday.

The 21-year-old man was apprehended Thursday night entering the U.S. from Mexico through Yuma, Arizona, according to a tweet from Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. He appears to have been wearing a jacket emblazoned with an American flag patch and another that stated: "Central Oneida County Volunteer."

ROCKETS FIRED TOWARD US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD; ONE SHOT DOWN, OTHER MISSES

The man is allegedly from Saudia Arabia and "is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Speaking to Fox News on Monday morning, Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps Chief Thomas Meyers said the man, whose identity has not been released, has no affiliation with the New York-based group. Meyers added that he does not know who the man is or how he acquired one of their jackets, which is outdated from the version the ambulance corps now uses.