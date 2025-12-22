Expand / Collapse search
Ohio kids as young as 8 steal car, lead police on chase crash into home, worried about Santa, presents: police

The suspects allegedly told police 'something came over' them when they spotted the vehicle, worried about getting coal for Christmas

Louis Casiano
Ohio boy, 11, allegedly leads police on stolen car chase Video

Ohio boy, 11, allegedly leads police on stolen car chase

The boy and two other minors fled from officers after the vehicle crashed into a home, police says. (Credit: Newburgh Heights Police Department)

Three young Ohio boys, led by an 11-year-old at the wheel, led police officers on a chase in a car reported stolen before crashing into a home, prompting concerns about how the crime would impact a visit from Santa Claus, authorities said. 

The chase began Saturday afternoon when a license plate reader alerted Newburgh Heights police officers about a Mazda 3 reported stolen in the area, according to a police report. 

When an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle fled. The car eventually crashed into a nearby home and the three boys inside, ages 8, 11 and 12 — fled on foot, police said. 

Newburgh Heights Police body cam footage

A stolen car seen after crashing into a home in Newburgh Heights, Ohio.  (Newburgh Heights Police Department )

The kids were quickly caught. The home had minor damage, the report said. 

Police bodycam footage shows two boys standing near what appears to be a garage as an officer orders them to the ground. The third boy is seen a distance away and moving toward his friends after being ordered to do so. 

The kids were heard cowering in fear. 

"I'm sorry," one boy is heard saying. "Can you call my mom?"

"We're going to jail?" one boy is heard asking before being told the three would be detained. "Oh my God."

At one point, an officer escorts the 12-year-old to a police cruiser. 

Newburgh Heights Police Department with two young car theft suspects

Newburgh Heights Police Department bodycam footage shows the arrest of two young Ohio boys suspected of stealing a vehicle.  (Newburgh Heights Police Department )

"You're 12-years-old… stealing cars," the officer is heard saying. "What the hell is wrong with you?"

When questioned by investigators, the boys said they went to a store when they spotted a vehicle, authorities said. One boy allegedly said that "something just came over his body and he could not control it, he needed to take the car," a police report states. 

They said they learned to steal cars from watching videos on YouTube, police said. Following their arrest, the boys were worried about how it would impact their holiday, police said. 

"All three boys stated that they know right from wrong and admitted what they did was wrong," the report said. "While in our custody they were concerned about how this would affect Santa coming to bring them presents. 

Newburgh Heights Police Department bodycam footage

Bodycam footage released by the Newburgh Heights Police Department shows two young suspected car thieves cowering in fear after being caught by police following a short car and foot chase.  (Newburgh Heights Police Department )

One boy allegedly told authorities that he was going to "get coal for Christmas" because of what they did, police said. 

The suspects were released to their parents and guardians. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
