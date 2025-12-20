Expand / Collapse search
Gun jams as shoplifting suspect tries to shoot Ohio police officer at point-blank range in wild bodycam video

Shane Newman allegedly draws pistol and takes aim, but the weapon malfunctions before being disarmed

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Shoplifting suspect draws pistol as employee and police officer neutralize threat Video

Shoplifting suspect draws pistol as employee and police officer neutralize threat

An alleged shoplifter draws a gun on a Canton, Ohio, police officer, as a store employee and the officer quickly intervene and disarm the suspect. (Credit: Canton Police Department)

Heart-pounding video shows the moment a shoplifting suspect allegedly tried to shoot an Ohio police officer at point-blank range inside a Walmart — only to be stopped when his gun appeared to malfunction and a store security worker intervened.

The dramatic incident unfolded Thursday in Canton after the suspect and a woman were detained for allegedly stealing items from the store, according to reports.

The pair were taken to a security room, where a police officer could be seen questioning and searching for the male suspect, identified as Shane Newman, 21, by FOX 8.

Video from the officer’s body camera — which had been placed on a table — initially showed a calm scene, with a Walmart employee handing the officer a pen and paper as the two suspects sat on a bench.

UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE STUDENT ALLEGEDLY MAPPED OUT ATTACK ON CAMPUS POLICE; ILLEGAL WEAPONS RECOVERED

A security worker restrains a suspect holding a gun inside a Walmart security room as a woman recoils on a bench nearby.

A Walmart security employee lunges at an armed shoplifting suspect inside a store security room in Ohio after the suspect attempted to fire a gun at a police officer, video footage shows. (Canton Police Department)

Moments later, the situation exploded.

Newman suddenly turned, pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot the officer as the woman screamed, "No, no, no!" A clicking sound could be heard as Newman apparently pulled the trigger.

The Walmart worker immediately jumped on Newman in an effort to restrain him, but Newman raised the gun again and attempted to fire a second time and another click could be heard.

The worker then knocked the gun from Newman's hands as the officer drew his weapon and shouted, "Get back! Get back!"

The officer then took control of matters and pinned Newman to the floor until additional police arrived. Both suspects were taken into custody.

In the bodycam footage, the officer told responding police that Newman had "pulled the gun out, pointed it at my head and pulled the trigger," but the weapon did not fire.

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY DURING EMERGENCY ROOM SHOOTING INCIDENT

A security worker and police officer restrain a suspect on a bench inside a store security room as a woman recoils nearby.

A Walmart security worker and a police officer restrain a shoplifting suspect inside a store security room in Ohio after police say the suspect attempted to shoot the officer, body-camera footage shows. (Canton Police Department)

The officer said he drew his own weapon and would have shot Newman, but feared hitting the Walmart employee as the worker struggled to disarm the suspect. He also acknowledged missing the gun concealed in Newman’s shoulder bag during the initial search.

The officer said he had just been alerted seconds before the attack that Newman had an active warrant for his arrest and was classified as "armed and dangerous."

Newman was charged with attempted murder and felonious assault on a police officer, court records show.

The woman, identified as Katerina Jefferey, was charged with complicity to commit robbery and having weapons under disability for possession of ammunition, FOX 8 reported.

Split-screen body-camera image of a man wearing a baseball cap and jacket inside a store security room, holding a small red container.

Split-frame bodycam images show Shane Newman inside a Walmart security room in Ohio shortly before police say he pulled a gun and attempted to shoot an officer. Newman is seen holding a small red container that investigators said contained illegal drugs. (Canton Police Department)

Before the violence erupted, the police officer asked Newman if he had anything on him as part of the search. Newman said all he had was a cellphone, and then he voluntarily handed over a small container from his pocket that investigators said contained illegal drugs, according to FOX 8.

"Are we going to jail?" Jeffrey asked the police officer.

"Not unless something crazy happens," the officer replied.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
