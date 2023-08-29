Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco store clerk attacked by robber dies after beating put him in coma

The family of Yowhannes Tewelde, 60, said he had heart surgery in March and had just obtained his American citizenship

Louis Casiano
Published

A San Francisco store clerk who was beaten into a coma by a robber last week has died, his family said. 

Yowhannes Tewelde's family told FOX San Francisco that he died just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fox News Digital has reached out to Tewelde's family.

Tewelde, 60, was attacked last week at a market in the Outer Richmond District.

San Francisco store clerk

The family of Yowhannes Tewelde, 60, said he died Tuesday after being attacked by a robber in the San Francisco market where he worked.  (Courtesy of the family of Yowhannes Tewelde)

"I was at home. I get a call from my mom. My dad is in the hospital. I didn't think it was this severe. Here we are," Tewelde's daughter, Meron Tewelde, said in an earlier interview.

He sustained a brain injury while trying to stop the thief. The owner of the market told the news outlet the suspect stole water and came back 10 minutes later to snatch two beers. 

Tewelde wielded a bat to stop the thief, who knocked him down. Tewelde fell and hit his head on the ground, and the suspect used the bat to strike Tewelde before fleeing the scene and remains at large. 

Tewelde underwent two surgeries, but never regained consciousness. 

San Francisco store clerk killed

 Yowhannes Tewelde, 60, died Tuesday.  (Courtesy of the family of Yowhannes Tewelde)

His family said he had heart surgery in March and obtained his American citizenship eight weeks prior to the attack. 

"Right after his heart surgery, he didn't wait to go back to work because he wanted to be there. There's something about that community he loves. He loves everyone there," Meron said.

