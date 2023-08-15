California officials torched for 'appalling' crime crisis as federal workers are encouraged to work remotely

Officials in California are facing fierce scrutiny over increasing crime as some federal employees are being told to work from home over fears surrounding public safety.

Independent journalist Erica Sandberg described what she called utter "mayhem" in San Francisco during "Fox & Friends" as state workers were reportedly told to work remotely.

"What we're seeing right now is a matter of just mayhem with not enough police officers on the beat... not empowering stores to do what they need to do in order to stop this," she told Ainsley Earhardt Tuesday. "You shouldn't let people into the store who are clearly there to do something like this."

"There are controls that you could put into place and people are very reticent about it, and we have to stop being nervous about stopping crime," she continued. "We can do so much. What we're doing right now is clearly not enough."

An internal memo revealed that federal employees in the city were told, "In light of the conditions at the (Federal Building) we recommend employees… maximize the use of telework for the foreseeable future," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Administration Cheryl R. Campbell sent the memo to workers earlier this month, citing concerns surrounding rising crime, including homicides, robberies and motor vehicle thefts.

Homicides are up a startling 20.7% since the beginning of the year, while robberies and motor vehicle theft are up 14% and 13%, respectively, according to San Francisco police data.

"It's absolutely appalling," Sandberg said. "It's one of the worst things that you have ever seen. If you do come, you'll see what's happening on Seventh and Market, which is around that parameter of the building. It is drug dealing people, passing out, people in various stages of mental illness. It's very, very disturbing to be walking around in that area. It's also dangerous. Certainly, crime does happen."

"I think it's less dangerous than it is more upsetting to see human beings in such horrendous conditions," she continued. "So it's really interesting that they kind of told everyone to go home. They should actually see this. They should see this every day."

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell spoke out against the state's radical crime policies during "America Reports," calling out state officials for "surrendering" to criminals.

"We are living in a historic time," Terrell said Monday. "Law enforcement is being told to stand down. They don't address anyone. The criminals are aware of that. And basically, we're surrendering. The federal employees can't go to work because of crime."

"The city is occupied by criminals. They have given the keys of the city to the criminals. There's no excuse for this," he continued. "This is patronizing to the criminals, and it's wrong."

But the crime crisis isn't exclusive to San Francisco – stores in Southern California have endured "flash mob" robberies sending many communities into a panic.

A Nordstrom store in Los Angeles was ransacked by a mob of more than 30 people on Saturday, with the suspects getting away with nearly $100,000 worth of handbags and clothes.

Video captured shows dozens of suspects inside the department store as they rush to the front entrance with bags in hand, scooping up whatever merchandise they can while tripping on racks to which some items were still attached.

"We see this all the time. We see a lot of theft," Sandberg said. "We see mobs like this going into stores, grabbing whatever they like. The shoplifting is out of control. It is absolutely out of control. We have let it – and when I say we, this is our government – our government has let this happen."

In recent weeks a jewelry store about 40 miles outside of Los Angeles was ransacked as thieves hammered through glass cases and escaped with nearly $900,000 in gems.

