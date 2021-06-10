San Francisco market owner loses eye in stabbing attack, daughter blames ‘spike’ in violence

The daughter of a 72-year-old business owner who lost his eye in a knife attack earlier this month blamed, in part, the worsening crime conditions in San Francisco.

Katerina Yohannes, daughter of Petros Yohannes, posted on a GoFundMe page that her immigrant parents worked at the market for 25 years and often pulled 16-to-18 hour shifts, every day.

She said the increase in violence in the city has led her parents "living/working in fear."

Unfortunately, due to the recent spike of violence and burglaries they felt defeated and had essentially been living/working in fear," she posted.

The local CBS affiliate reported that burglaries in the city increased more than 62% from mid-March 2020 until the end of last year.

SFGate.com reported that Petros, who is from Eritrea, was attacked last Wednesday at the store.

ABC 7 News reported that the suspect entered the store and asked if he could use the restroom. The suspect got violent and Petros tried to remove him from the shop, the report said. That was when the stabbing is believed to have occurred.

"My dad isn't exactly sure when the weapon was pulled but the only thing he remembers is feeling a sharp, sharp pain in his left eye," she told the station.

Petros was discovered by a customer, who is a doctor, who rendered aid and called 911. The SFGate report said the suspect was arrested on June 7.