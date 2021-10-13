Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco
Published

San Francisco man succumbs to injuries after sleeping bag was allegedly set on fire

Police now asking for tips to find who is responsible

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a homeless man who awoke to his sleeping bag on fire last week has died from his injuries.

Police issued the grim update to the story on Tuesday. 

SFPD were called to 25th Street and South Van Ness Avenue last Friday at around 5 a.m. for a report of aggravated assault with fire. 

The homeless man, who has not been identified, was 43-years-old. At the time, he was able to tell responding police and paramedics that his sleeping bag was on fire when he woke up. 

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. It was originally reported he sustained injuries to his lower extremities and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact their investigations bureau. You can text TIP411 (847411) and start with keyword SFPD. Anonymous tips can be sent to (415) 575-4444. 


 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

