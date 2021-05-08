San Diego woman found dead in trash can; family 'devastated' as detectives seek answers

The sister of a San Diego woman found dead in a trash can on Tuesday morning said their family is "devastated" and can’t imagine why anyone would have hurt her.

City police on Thursday identified the body as that of Candace Morgan, 41. She was considered to be homeless.

Morgan’s sister Jeana Morgan Abughuwaleh told FOX 5 in San Diego that her sister was a "free spirit" and "beautiful" with "lots of character."

"She didn’t deserve this at all. No one deserves this kind of treatment," she said. "We’re just devastated how something like this could happen."

MEN WHO KILL THEIR WIVES OFTEN HAVE THIS IN COMMON

Morgan’s cause of death has been withheld while the case is being investigated, according to FOX 5.

Her body was found in Little Italy in the city’s downtown. Homicide detectives were investigating but no arrests have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detectives "have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death," San Diego police homicide Lt. Andra Brown said Thursday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.