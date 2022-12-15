Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

San Diego officer who was shot in ambush attack released from hospital

Driver of stolen Toyota 4Runner lay in wait for his pursuers and opened fire with an unregistered 'ghost gun'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A San Diego police officer whose protective vest may have saved his life after he was shot during a chase was released from the hospital Wednesday.

The officer was recovering at home with his family, a police statement said.

He was identified in court records as Javier Hernandez, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

DOCTORS WARN FENTANYL BECOMING STRONGER, MAKING REVERSING OVERDOSES MORE CHALLENGING

The officer, who has about 1 1/2 years on the force, was shot early Monday as he and other officers tried to capture a man who led officers on a lengthy chase in a stolen Toyota 4Runner, then ditched it and ran off in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Police have said that the driver lay in wait for his pursuers and opened fire with an unregistered "ghost gun" as one officer came around the corner of a building.

San Diego police officer Javier Hernandez was released from the hospital on Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds from an ambush-like shooting.

San Diego police officer Javier Hernandez was released from the hospital on Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds from an ambush-like shooting.

The man then barricaded himself for nine hours in a nearby vacant townhouse until SWAT team members saw that he was down on the floor, police said.

He apparently had overdosed and was revived with the use of Narcan, which is used in emergencies to reverse opioid overdoses, police said.

VIRGINIA MOTHER CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE IN FENTANYL-RELATED DEATH OF 20-MONTH-OLD SON

Andrew Garcia, 21, of San Diego pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges during his arraignment Wednesday. He appeared via a video link from a hospital and was ordered held without bail when he is released and booked into jail.

After the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Clay Biddle said the officer was "certainly" the victim of an "ambush-type of shooting."

Biddle said two bullets struck the officer’s arm, and one of them clipped an artery and caused major bleeding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another round hit the officer's ballistic vest. Police and prosecutors have said that probably saved his life.

"We are all extremely thankful that the officer survived his injuries and the prognosis for him is positive," Biddle said.

Garcia could face 43 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.