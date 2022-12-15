San Diego officer who was shot in ambush attack released from hospital

A San Diego police officer whose protective vest may have saved his life after he was shot during a chase was released from the hospital Wednesday.

The officer was recovering at home with his family, a police statement said.

He was identified in court records as Javier Hernandez, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The officer, who has about 1 1/2 years on the force, was shot early Monday as he and other officers tried to capture a man who led officers on a lengthy chase in a stolen Toyota 4Runner, then ditched it and ran off in the Mountain View neighborhood.

Police have said that the driver lay in wait for his pursuers and opened fire with an unregistered "ghost gun" as one officer came around the corner of a building.

The man then barricaded himself for nine hours in a nearby vacant townhouse until SWAT team members saw that he was down on the floor, police said.

He apparently had overdosed and was revived with the use of Narcan, which is used in emergencies to reverse opioid overdoses, police said.

Andrew Garcia, 21, of San Diego pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges during his arraignment Wednesday. He appeared via a video link from a hospital and was ordered held without bail when he is released and booked into jail.

After the hearing, Deputy District Attorney Clay Biddle said the officer was "certainly" the victim of an "ambush-type of shooting."

Biddle said two bullets struck the officer’s arm, and one of them clipped an artery and caused major bleeding.

Another round hit the officer's ballistic vest. Police and prosecutors have said that probably saved his life.

"We are all extremely thankful that the officer survived his injuries and the prognosis for him is positive," Biddle said.

Garcia could face 43 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.