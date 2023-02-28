Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Sam's Club to open $142M fulfillment center in Georgia

GA fulfillment center will create an estimated 600 jobs

Associated Press
Sam's Club plans to open a new $142 million fulfillment center in Georgia, creating an estimated 600 jobs.

Executives for the Walmart subsidiary said the project in Douglas County along the Interstate 20 corridor west of Atlanta will enhance its ability to distribute goods to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast.

"This investment is critical to deliver to our members with speed and provide an overall great experience," Joseph Godsey, chief supply chain officer for Sam’s Club, said in a news release Monday.

Sam's Club is set to open a $142 million fulfillment center in Georgia creating nearly 600 new jobs. 

The announcement comes a month after Sam's Club unveiled plans to add more than 30 stores in the coming years in its first expansion since 2017. The first of the new stores will be located in neighboring Florida.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said that Sam's Club and Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart already employ more than 66,000 workers in the state.