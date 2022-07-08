Can you shop at Sam's Club without a membership? A breakdown of the retailer’s subscription options

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sam's Club, like Costco, is a wholesale retailer in which customers must pay an annual membership pass in order purchase the store's large quantities of products. Often these low rates can be attractive to large families or small business owners; however, finding the right membership plan can be difficult.

In order to avoid buyer's remorse, Fox News has taken a look at the best options for customers looking to buy in-bulk.

Can you shop at Sam’s Club without a membership?

If you're going to regularly shop at Sam's Club, an annual membership would be more financially efficient. However, you are able to shop at the store if you purchase a guest pass with a 10% service fee charged on your items.

Moreover, the membership pass will only be active for 24 hours, it does not include curbside pickup or Scan & Go, and is not available online. Access to the café and liquor is not exclusive to individuals with a Sam's Club membership.

What is the best membership option?

A typical membership cost $45 annually with access exclusive benefits such as the Sam Club's credit card, tire and battery services, and the ability to add on an extra membership for $40 a year. Moreover, members get a discount of $45 off their first in-club purchase of $45 or more. Other membership options include the student and military memberships that cost $45 a year but comes with gift cards upon sign up.

The Sam's Club Plus membership includes additional perks such as free shipping, 2% cash rewards on certain purchases up to $500 a year, early shopping, and 20% off all glasses. This membership is better for long-term customers who plan to shop at the warehouse every week. Additionally, the Sam's Club credit card offers 5% cash back on gas.

