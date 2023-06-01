Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Sacramento car crash kills 1 adult, injures 9 small children, another adult

CA vehicle struck a tree late Wednesday night, causing fatal accident

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An adult was killed and nine children and another adult were injured in a solo car crash on a Sacramento street late Wednesday, authorities said.

Almost all the injured victims were in either serious or critical condition, Sacramento police spokesperson Zach Eaton told reporters near the scene.

The children were only described as being between the ages of 3 and 8.

NEWSOM: BURNT PRIDE FLAG PART OF RIGHT WING EFFORT TO 'ELIMINATE EXISTENCE OF MINORITY COMMUNITIES'

CA Fox News graphic

A Sacramento solo car crash killed one adult and injured nine small children, and another adult.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the Northgate area about 4 miles north of the state Capitol. Preliminary information indicated that the car, a small sedan, struck a tree, Eaton said.

Eaton had no immediate information on the identities of the victims or their relationships.

"We're hoping for good news coming from our area hospitals," Eaton said.