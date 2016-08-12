Rutgers: No charges for staffer who put student in headlock

Rutgers University in New Jersey says an employee who placed a student in a headlock won't face criminal charges.

Spokesman E.J. Miranda tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2bkW3SH ) the student involved in the July 20 encounter hasn't been responsive to multiple requests from authorities.

The scuffle occurred during a board of governors meeting prior to a vote on tuition. It was captured on video by the student newspaper, the Daily Targum.

While the board was in closed session, the student began reading documents prepared for board members and ignored requests from the staff member to return the papers. The video shows the staff member chasing the student around a table and wrapping his arms around his head and chest.

Rutgers hasn't disclosed the name of the employee, a facilities staff member.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.